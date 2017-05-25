Police arrest man wanted for James Island burglary

Quantcast

Charleston police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for first-degree burglary.

Michael Giovanni Peterson was wanted in connection with a home burglary Sunday on Harborsun Drive, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images showing two men they were looking for in a burglary in the James Island area.

