Police searching for man wanted for burglary

Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is wanted for first-degree burglary.

Michael Giovanni Peterson is wanted in connection with a home burglary Sunday on Harborsun Drive, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images showing two men they are looking for in a burglary in the James Island area.

Peterson is approximately 5'10" and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Peterson's whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.