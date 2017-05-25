Social justice groups unite for racial unity rally in Summerville

The Community Resource Center along with several social justice organization joined together for a "Peace, Love and Racial Unity Rally."

The rally in Hutchinson Square is to demonstrate that people of Summerville believe in unity.

They also collected gently used clothes and canned food donations to be give back to the homeless community.

Thursday's rally comes after tensions between Confederate Flags supporters and opponents at a Summerville Town Council meeting and rally earlier this month.

Frustrations came about after Confederate groups began displaying the flag around town and handing them out to people at the Flowertown Festival.

Linda Whetsell came out in support of the unity message.

"They really need to look at what's been going on in this country. and it's still going on it's 2017," Whetsell said. "Why won't they change, why won't the town denounce the Confederate Flag."

The several social justice groups that gathered today hope the rally is a step towards uniting people in the community from all backgrounds.

Director of the Community Resource Center, Louis Smith, was one of the organizers. He along with others were handing out American flags to people in the area.

"I look at smiles and people waving, the one [American] flag and I am so overjoyed," Smith said.

Organizers did not want to focus on the clashes in the past, but rather bring a positive message going into the future.

Katie Hunter was at the town council meeting earlier this month.

"It was obvious at the last town council meeting that there was a lot of division and we really wanted to bring everybody together," Hunter said.

Leslie Bracken was also there.

"We may have different ethnic backgrounds or different religious backgrounds, but we're all the same and give peace a chance," Bracken said.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.