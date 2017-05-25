Second person arrested in connection with Colleton Co. triple killing to face judge Friday

A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.

LaShay Jaire Aiken, 19, faces three counts of accessory after the fact of murder, one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of first-degree burglary, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Aiken was arrested Thursday by Aiken County deputies with the help of State Law Enforcement Division agents. She is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Colleton County, Benton said.

Deputies responded on May 16 to a home in the 21700 block of Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin where they found the bodies of Phillip Miller, 46; Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13. A 9-year-old girl, the couple's granddaughter and a niece to the 13-year-old, was alive with a gunshot wound to the leg, deputies said.

Investigators found the two adults inside the home and the children outside the home.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kenneth Markeith Chisolm on May 18. He is charged with three counts of murder, Benton said.

In newly-released court documents of Chisolm's charges, detectives said Chisolm was invited into the victims' home minutes before the killing occurred.

Those documents stated investigators collected cellphone data from Philip Miller's cellphone which showed that he invited Chisolm to his home at 4:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the home approximately eight minutes later to find the victims shot.

The sheriff's office says two surviving victims described the gunman who authorities say was later identified as Chisolm.

According to an affidavit released on Thursday, investigators also located a series of messages between Philip Miller and an unsaved number.

Chisolm told investigators he had nothing to do with the murders and apologized to the family for their loss at his bond hearing.

"I know I was nowhere at the scene," Chisolm said."I'm not the guy. I want to apologize. I know what happened to the family. Sorry what happened, but I'm not the guy. I promise you I'm not the guy."

