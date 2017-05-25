Authorities: Person of interest wanted for shooting not at home following standoff

Authorities say a person of interest wanted for a shooting was not in a Lincolnville home law enforcement had surrounded Thursday evening.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and SWAT had earlier responded to a home on Watson Road near Highway 78 in connection to a shooting earlier that injured one person.

On Thursday night, CCSO officials announced that the person sought was not in the home, however they did arrest another person for a family court warrant.

Residents reported that EMS and firefighter crews also responded to the scene.

Authorities were asking motorists to use caution in the area as there was a large law enforcement presence during the standoff.

The sheriff's office says the actual shooting happened in the 700 block of E. Cain Street.

"The victim, a 25 year old male, was able to go to the Fred’s store at 113 College Park Rd and call for help," CCSO officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in fair condition.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

Motorists on College Park Road said they saw a car surrounded by police tape at the parking lot at Fred's store.

Witnesses said deputies had closed a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the case.

