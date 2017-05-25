Deputies investigating after shooting victim shows up at College Park Rd. business

Charleston County deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured one person in Lincolnville.

The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 700 block of E. Cain Street.

"The victim, a 25 year old male, was able to go to the Fred’s store at 113 College Park Rd and call for help," CCSO officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in fair condition.

Deputies were also seen on Watson Road in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

Authorities are asking motorists to use caution in the area as there is a large law enforcement presence.

Motorists on College Park Road said they saw a car surrounded by police tape at the parking lot at Fred's store.

Witnesses said deputies have closed a portion of the parking lot as they investigate.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.