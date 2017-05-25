Stabbing sends woman to the hospital in Moncks Corner

A woman was transported to the hospital following a stabbing in Moncks Corner Thursday night.

The incident happened at the parking lot of Unique Window Tinting on N. US Highway 52.

Authorities had initially responded to a report of a verbal altercation which turned physical.

According to investigators, they found one person who was stabbed during the incident. She was transported to a local hospital.

Emergency officials said the injuries appeared to be non life threatening.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

