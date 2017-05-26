AAA: Memorial Day travel up in South Carolina

If you plan to travel this Memorial Day weekend, you will not be alone.



AAA projects around 40 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend. 565,000 South Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home.

That is the highest Memorial Day travel volume in more than a decade, according to AAA Carolinas.



“Carolinians are eagerly awaiting the start of summer and are ready to travel thanks to the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” Dave Parsons, AAA Carolinas President and CEO, said. "We urge drivers to stay safe on the roadways this weekend and to always remember to put the phone away.”



More Americans will fly, ride the train or bus, or take a cruise vacation compared to last year. Air travel is also expected to go up 5.5 percent.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.













