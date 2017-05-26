Quantcast

All-clear given after smoke detected at Bonds-Wilson campus

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Students and faculty at Academic Magnet and School of the Arts have gotten the all-clear to re-enter their buildings after smoke was detected in their campus cafeteria. 

The North Charleston Fire Department was called to the Bonds-Wilson campus on West Enterprise Street around 7:30 a.m. 

The smoke was coming from an HVAC unit on top of the cafeteria, Andy Pruitt with the Charleston County School District said. 

