Police searching for missing Charleston teen

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.

Last seen Tuesday at the Citadel Mall, 17-year-old Ayanna Evans was reported missing by her grandmother.

Officials say the teen is 5'11" and weighs 130lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty detective.

