Colleton County woman sentenced to prison for drinking before fatal crash

A Round O woman who admitted to drinking before getting into a crash that killed a man has been sentenced to prison.

Carolyn Ann Hippenstiel, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to reckless homicide, according to a spokeswoman for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. She was sentenced to 10 years upon service of five years, suspended to three years of probation.

Officials say Hippenstiel was driving north on I-95 on Feb. 19, 2016 when she lost control of her vehicle while attempting to avoid slowing traffic.

The SUV went off the roadway near mile marker 49 and crashed into a tree, killing her passenger, 54-year-old John George Walling, Sr.

Hippenstiel also pleaded guilty Monday to grand larceny in connection with an unrelated Jan. 8, 2016 incident. Officials say in that case, Hippenstiel drove off in a 2007 Chrysler 300 without the owner’s permission and left the car’s owner on the side of Burr Hill Road in Cottageville. The sentences will run concurrently.

