CofC Rallies Past W&M 7-6 In 11 Innings To Stay Alive At CAA Baseball Tourney

Junior Joey Mundy doubled and scored on Dupree Hart’s sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as fifth-seeded College of Charleston rallied for a 7-6 victory over #3 William & Mary to stay alive in the CAA Baseball Championship on Friday afternoon at Brooks Field.

The Cougars (28-30) return later this evening to play #1 Northeastern in another elimination game at 6 p.m., while the Tribe ended their season with a 32-25 mark.

Charleston got a sensational pitching performance from junior Carter Love (3-4), who threw a career-long 7.2 innings out of the bullpen and allowed only one run on seven hits while striking out eight. Reliever Nick Brown (4-5) took the loss for W&M despite giving only one hit and one run over 4.0 frames.

Sophomore Logan McRae led four Cougars who recorded multiple-hit performances, going 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBI’s. Tommy Richter, Luke Manzo and Ari Sechopoulos also had two hits.

The Tribe pounded out 16 hits in the game, with seven of their nine starters having at least two. Left fielder Ryan Hall was 3-for-4 and drove in two, while Brandon Raquet was 2-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI’s.

Trailing 6-4 after six, the Cougars tied the game in the seventh as McRae sent a towering two-run homer off the light pole in left. It was his second long ball of the game and his team-leading 17th homer of the season.

Mundy led off the 11th with a double down the right-field line and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Bradley Dixon. Hart then lifted a deep fly ball to left to plate Mundy and put the Cougars on top, 7-6.

W&M tried to rally in the bottom of the 11th, loading the bases with one out. However, Love responded with a strikeout and an infield pop up to escape the jam. The Tribe left 13 men on base in the contest.

After failing to record a hit in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Elon, Charleston got its bats going early against the Tribe. Manzo singled to right in the top of the first and McRae belted a two-out, two-run homer to center.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the second. Sechopoulos opened the frame with a single to center and Xavier Freeman followed with a double down the left-field line. A sacrifice fly by Dixon brought home Sechopoulos and increased the Cougars’ lead to 3-0.

William & Mary responded quickly in the bottom of the second. The Tribe loaded the bases on a walk and two singles before Brandon Raquet delivered a two-run single that trimmed the deficit to one. Cullen Large and Hall followed with RBI singles that put W&M on top, 4-3.

The top of the Tribe lineup came through again in the fourth. Brandon Raquet opened the frame with a double into the left-field corner, moved to third on a Large single and scored on Hall’s sacrifice fly.

Both teams picked up a run in the fifth. With two out and two on, CofC’s Richter smashed a hard grounder that ricocheted off Tribe pitcher Nick Raquet and allowed Hart to score from second base. W&M strung together three singles in the bottom of the inning, with Matthew Trehub’s hit to left bringing in Hunter Smith to make it 6-4.