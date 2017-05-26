Police: Suspect driving reckless causes accident, sends vehicles into water

Law enforcement officials are responding to a "major wreck" at the I-526 and I-26 westbound merge, according to dispatch.

Officers say they saw a person driving reckless in the area of Dorchester Road and Oscar Johnson Road.

The driver got onto I-526 eastbound and continued until he hit a vehicle near the Rivers Avenue exit, causing both vehicles to leave the road and end up in a ditch, police say.

The suspect fled from his vehicle and officers are still searching the area for him.

The occupants of the vehicle that was hit were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

