Police: Driver arrested on multiple charges after chase ends in collision

North Charleston Police arrested a driver on multiple charges Friday afternoon after they say he failed to stop for blue lights and eventually struck another vehicle.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and drug possession, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop on the driver Friday afternoon on Michaux Parkway, but the driver failed to stop for police, Pryor said.

The driver then took I-526 to I-26 at Montague Avenue where he hit another vehicle, he said.

None of the passengers of the other vehicle was injured, Pryor said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.