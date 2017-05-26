Walterboro woman denied bond after arrest for Colleton Co. triple killing

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday faced a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.

LaShay Jaire Aiken, 19, was denied bond and will continue to be incarcerated in the Colleton County Detention Center.

Aiken assisted Kenneth M. Chisolm, 18, by driving him away from the murder scene in her own vehicle, deputies say.

Aiken was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro from Aiken County to be arraigned on charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on May 16th in Ruffin.

Aiken’s charges consist of three counts of accessory after the fact to murder, one count of Attempted Armed Robbery, and one count of Burglary in the first degree.

On Thursday, Aiken was apprehended by deputies from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office assisted by agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in Aiken County.

Aiken was wanted on multiple warrants issued by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Aiken is a resident of Walterboro and is an aquatint of Chisolm, deputies say.

After the shooting she fled the area of Colleton County where she was apprehended in a residence in Aiken County, deputies say.

