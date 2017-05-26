Law enforcement urging drivers to obey Move Over Law

As you're traveling this holiday weekend law enforcement wants to remind you of the Move Over Law.

The law requires drivers to slow down or move over a lane to give space for emergency responders and people at the scene of emergency incidents including tow trucks on the side of the road.

It's a little-known law for some, but it can make a major difference.

On Friday law enforcement across the nation led an awareness campaign for the law including Lance Corporal Matt Southern with Highway Patrol.

"The move over law is important to protect emergency responders, first responders as they work alongside the highway," Southern said.

He says this law can save lives. If a car isn't able to move over a lane the driver should significantly slow down.

"We just left a wreck scene here on Interstate 26 behind us, the speed there is 70 miles per hour," Southern said. "We're trying to get in and out of our car, we're dealing with wreck victims, wrecked vehicles, trying to get tow trucks in and out, maybe emergency care to those individuals."

Lance Corporal Southern was able to capture a video of people obeying the law while at the scene of the accident, however that's not always the case.

Jerry Johnson from North Carolina was filling his tank up at a nearby gas station. He says he sees drivers who don't move over all the time.

"It really bothers me because I think we all need to have a little respect for one another a little more than what we're having right now," Johnson said.

James Shultz drives a dump truck and he knows the difference a lane change can make.

"It creates a lot of wind and breeze and that alone can startle certain people," Shultz said.

He says it's a good law for anyone on the side of the road for an emergency situation to make the roads safer.

"If it were you in that situation wouldn't you want someone to be able to do the same thing for you," Shultz said.

According to the law, endangering a temporary work zone or emergency personnel is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine that can range from $300 to $500.

"We want people to realize that there's not much room for error," Southern said.

