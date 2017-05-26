Man identified after fatal Black Tom Rd. collision

Officials have identified a man killed in a collision that occurred on Black Tom Road Friday evening.

James Lanier, 57, of Moncks Corner, was killed when his pickup truck struck a tree.

Lanier was traveling on Black Tom Road near South Live Oak Drive when his pickup truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

The death is under investigation by the Coroner 's Office and the SC Highway Patrol.

