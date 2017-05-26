Charleston County deputies searching for wanted man after Lincolnville shooting

Timothy Large is wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. (Source: CCSO)

Charleston County deputies are searching for a man that is wanted for a shooting that occurred in Lincolnville Thursday evening.

Timothy Alan Large, 35, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting at 719 E. Cain Street.

The victim reported that the suspect, Large, shot at him after meeting at the incident location.

The victim was able to get a ride to the Fred’s on College Park Road and called police.

The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Deputies received a tip that the suspect was at 110 Watson Road. Deputies went to the residence and attempted to contact Large.

A search warrant was obtained and, due to the nature of the crime, the SWAT team was called to assist.

Deputies safely entered the residence and located James Eugene Youmans who was wanted for failure to pay child support. Youmans was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators need the public’s help to locate Large. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Large is described as a male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5"11 and weighs 150 pounds.

Large's current address on file is off of Watson Road in Lincolnville. He was last seen near 130 Red Oak Circle in Summerville.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-111 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843) 554-2473.

