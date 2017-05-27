RiverDogs Walk-Off over Drive in 13 Innings

Catcher Eduardo Navas delivered a one out RBI single to right field that lifted the Charleston RiverDogs over the Greenville Drive, 2-1, in the bottom of the 13th inning in front of 4,407 on Friday night at Joe Riley Park.

After accruing just six hits over the first 12 innings on the evening, the RiverDogs (24-23) bats woke up in the 13th when third baseman Angel Aguilar and shortstop Hoy Jun Park collected back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. Blake Rutherford was next called out on batter’s interference. After replacing Donny Sands as a pinch-hitter in the 11th, Navas stepped into the box for the second time and lifted the RiverDogs to their fourth walk-off victory of the season.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat the night before, the RiverDogs improved to 5-10 in one-run ballgames to stay 5.5 games back of the first-place Drive (29-17) in the Southern Division standings with 23 games remaining in the first half.

The RiverDogs struck early when Estevan Florial belted a solo homer to dead center for his team-leading fifth of the season to lead off the bottom of the first.

Greenville answered with a single tally in the sixth when third baseman Steven Reveles stroked a run-scoring, two-out knock to left field that scored catcher Isias Lucena who reached on a fielder’s choice earlier in the inning.

RiverDogs starter Nick Green held the Drive in check with five shutout innings. The Colorado right-hander notched five strikeouts and pitched around three walks before handing the ball off with a lead.

Kolton Mahoney yielded the lone run of the game in the sixth before combining with Garrett Mundell and Adonis Rosa (1-1, 4.68) to keep Greenville out of the run column for the next seven consecutive innings.

Sidewinding righty Pat Goetze (1-1, 1.93) suffered the loss for Greenville, surrendering the three hits in the 13th.

Ballpark Fun

Fans enjoyed 60s night at the Joe including a fireworks extravaganza presented by Home Telecom featuring the best psychedelic music of the decade on the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs will play game three of the series on Saturday night starting at 6:05. Right-hander Freicer Perez (1-2, 5.20) will get the start for Charleston and the Drive will counter with lefty Bobby Sexton (0-4, 5.67). The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM and online streaming via the TuneIn radio app starting at 7pm from The Joe.