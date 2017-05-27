Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/26)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with a walk in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. The Holly Hill native is batting .275 with 8 HR's and 20 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-2 with a HR, RBI, 2 walks, 2 runs scored and a K in a 7-6 win over Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .280 with 11 HR's and 30 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-4 with a run scored and a K in a 5-1 win over San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .288 with 4 HR's and 17 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched .1 innings giving up 2 hits, 2 runs (1 earned) with 1 walk in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 3 K's in 4 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-3 with a double (11) and a run scored in a 3-2 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .260 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.2 innings giving up 1 hit, 2 runs (0 earned) with 3 K's earning a hold (1) in a 4-3 win over Daytona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 16.88 ERA and 5 K's in 2.2 innings.