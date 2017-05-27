Quantcast

Motorcyclist dead in Berkeley Co. accident

One person is dead after an overnight motorcycle accident in Berkeley County.

The accident occurred on Highway 35, just outside of the St. Stephen area, shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Daniel Flagler Jr. was traveling north on Highway 35, when he veered off the right side of the road and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was an isolated crash, meaning no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident.

Flagler was driving a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Please check back for more details as this is a developing story.

