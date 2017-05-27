Fire crews battle abandoned house fire

Local fire crews responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning.

The fire occurred in the 1900 block of Boeing Avenue, not far from the section of the Stono River near Wappoo Road.

Both the Charleston Fire Department and the Saint Andrews Fire Department responded to the call. The fire took approximately 20 minutes to extinguish.

According to Battalion Chief Ray Gorham of the St. Andrews F.D., the homeowners were recently evicted from the address with no power or gas being delivered to the location.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Please check back for further updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.