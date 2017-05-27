9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit in North Charleston Memorial Day Weekend

On this Memorial Day weekend there's an opportunity to visit the Stephen Siller 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit.

It's an opportunity to see artifacts from the attack and hear from firefighters who responded.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It's stationed at the parking lot of the North Charleston Fire Museum.

The goal is to never forget what happened on September 11, 2001. The exhibit is also an interactive tool for educating the youth.

Lt. George Ricco Diaz is an active New York Firefighter. He responded to the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center and served during the war that followed. On Saturday he gave tours of the exhibit throughout the day.

"We watched the towers come down," Diaz said.

Current and previous fire fighters who served in New York volunteer to give the guided tours.

"I lost 343 firefighters, 63 were personal friends of mine," Diaz said.

More than one hundred first responders have died since the attacks from health related causes from site debris and chemicals in the air.

The Stephen Siller 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit honors the nearly 3,000 victims killed during the attack and after. It also includes artifacts like ladders, parts of fire trucks and documentary video and recordings of first-responder radio transmissions.

David Morey lived in Boston during the attack. He says people from his hometown were on the hijacked planes.

"Very sad memories today, I'm not even too sure I'm going to be able to walk through this it's very emotional I feel it right here in my chest," Morey said.

Laura Wells is from New York and currently lives in South Carolina. She says this exhibit gives her a physical connection.

"I won't be able to get to the major museum up in the city so this is my little way of being able to see a piece of what was left down there," Wells said.

Local firefighters came together for a special ceremony to honor all first responders Friday morning. Many talked about the need to make sure the younger generations know their history.

"It's important for them to know that what happened on 9/11," Diaz said. "It wasn't just an attack on fire fighters, it was an attack on our country on our values."

He also wants people to know how the country came together.

You can learn more about the exhibit here.

The exhibit was started in memory of Stephen Siller who was New York firefighter and lost his life on 9/11. It's part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

