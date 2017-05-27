Gamecocks blown out against LSU in SEC tournament

In its fifth game in five days, South Carolina ran out of steam as second seeded LSU reached 10 runs for the fifth consecutive game on their way to an 11-0 win over the Gamecocks in seven innings in the semifinals of the 2017 SEC Tournament. LSU is now 42-17 with the Gamecocks 35-25 on the year.

LSU belted out 14 hits with three homers on the way to the win and backed starter Jared Poche’, who allowed just two hits and two walks with a strikeout in six innings of work. He is now 10-3 on the year. South Carolina starter Colby Lee took the loss and is 2-1 on the season. He allowed four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work.

A pair of homers gave LSU a 3-0 lead in the first as Kramer Robertson led off the game with a solo homer and Greg Deichmann added a two-run shot that was just out of the grasp of TJ Hopkins at the wall in right-centerfield. The Tigers added a pair more in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.

LSU would then put the game away with a six-spot in the third inning to take a commanding 11-0 lead. Michael Papierski tallied a RBI single, Zach Watson tripled to score two runs, Antoine Duplantis added a sacrifice fly and Deichmann hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to put the game out of reach for the Gamecocks.



