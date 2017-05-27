DUI checkpoints to be placed in North Charleston for Memorial Day weekend

Joint Base Charleston is partnering with local law enforcement to keep you and your family safe this Memorial Day weekend.

DUI checkpoints will be placed near the Air Force Base and the Naval Weapons Station.

Charleston County deputies and Highway Patrol will assist in the operation. They will be on the lookout for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The checkpoints may cause slight delays in the area, so motorists are reminded to pack their patience.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.