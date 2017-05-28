Quantcast

Lanes blocked on Sam Rittenberg due to accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lanes blocked on Sam Rittenberg due to accident

Officers are currently directing traffic around an traffic accident on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

The accident is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg and Ashley River Road.

Several lanes around the intersection are temporarily closed.

Multiple cars are involved in the accident. We are waiting to see if there were any injuries as a result of the accident

This is a developing story, please check back as we gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

  • NEWS LocalNEWSMore>>

  • 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit in North Charleston Memorial Day Weekend

    9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit in North Charleston Memorial Day Weekend

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:11:56 GMT
    Source: WCSCSource: WCSC

    On this Memorial Day weekend there's an opportunity to visit the Stephen Siller 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit. 

    More >>

    On this Memorial Day weekend there's an opportunity to visit the Stephen Siller 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit. 

    More >>

  • Lanes blocked on Sam Rittenberg due to accident

    Lanes blocked on Sam Rittenberg due to accident

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:41 AM EDT2017-05-28 13:41:04 GMT
    Officers are currently directing traffic around an traffic accident on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. The accident is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg and Ashley River Road. Several lanes around the intersection are temporarily closed. Multiple cars are involved in the accident. We are waiting to see if there were any injuries as a result of the accident This is a developing story, please check back as we gather more information. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All right...More >>
    Officers are currently directing traffic around an traffic accident on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. The accident is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg and Ashley River Road. Several lanes around the intersection are temporarily closed. Multiple cars are involved in the accident. We are waiting to see if there were any injuries as a result of the accident This is a developing story, please check back as we gather more information. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All right...More >>

  • Caitlyn the dog celebrates her Liberation Day

    Caitlyn the dog celebrates her Liberation Day

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:46:13 GMT
    Source: Charleston Animal SocietySource: Charleston Animal Society

    Today marks the day two years ago that Caitlyn was discovered battered and abused and brought to Charleston Animal Society.

    More >>

    Today marks the day two years ago that Caitlyn was discovered battered and abused and brought to Charleston Animal Society.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly