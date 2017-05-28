Quantcast

One lane open on Ben Sawyer Bridge following accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One lane open on Ben Sawyer Bridge following accident

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

One lane is open on the Ben Sawyer Bridge following an accident. 

The Sullivan's Island Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area as crews clear the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly