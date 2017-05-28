Crews save dog in Lowcountry house fire

Emergency crews saved a dog from a fire in Colleton County this past weekend.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say the fire happened at a home on Inway Lane on Saturday morning.

When responders arrived they found the single story home on fire.

According to a report, all the residents were able to get out of the house but a dog was still in the home.

"Firefighters quickly searched the residence and found the canine, who was unresponsive," CCFR officials said. "Firefighter/Paramedics rescued and then resuscitated the canine who was responsive and ambulatory when units cleared the scene."

Authorities say the cause of the fire was accidental.

