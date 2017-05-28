Emergency crews locate missing boaters in Berkeley County

Emergency crews located two boaters who went missing in Berkeley County.

According to Berkeley County Rescue Squad officials, the incident started around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when crews responded to the Cypress Gardens boat landing after family members became concerned after the two men failed to return home Saturday evening.

A report states that less than an hour into the search, the Berkeley County Rescue Squad located the missing men near Pimlico.

"The men stated they were unfamiliar with the area, got lost, became low on gas and their phones stopped working and couldn’t call for help," BCRS officials said."After locating the two men, the Berkeley County Rescue Squad made sure they got back safely to the boat landing."

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Pimlico Fire Department all responded to the incident.

