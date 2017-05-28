Quantcast

Emergency officials: Police responding to reported shooting in N - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials: Police responding to reported shooting in N. Charleston

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston Sunday evening. 

According to authorities, the incident is in the area of South Allen Drive. 

Authorities say the emergency call came in at 4:45 p.m. 

Witness say police officer and EMS crews are on the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly