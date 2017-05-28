One transported to the hospital following shooting in North Charleston

Police are investigating after a shooting in North Charleston sent one person to the hospital.

The investigation began shortly before 5 p.m. when officers responded to 2614 S. Allen Dr. in reference to a victim sitting in a van suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a witness inside of the vehicle with the victim, he and the victim drove to an unknown location on Accabee Road, and the victim pulled over and went into the backyard of a residence.

"Several shots reportedly were fired and the victim walked back to the van then drove to S. Allen Dr.," NCPD officials said.

The victim was taken to MUSC for treatment.

"Officers are still attempting to locate the exact incident location of the shooting," NCPD officials said.

Witness say police officers and EMS crews are on the scene.

