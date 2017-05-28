Clemson to host NCAA tournament regional

The Clemson Tigers (39-19) were one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the 71st-annual Division I Baseball Championship, announced Sunday night by the NCAA. The regional begins Friday (or Thursday if Brigham Young is in the Clemson Regional) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Regional participants and game times will be announced on Monday at noon on ESPN2.

Clemson was one of five ACC schools chosen to host a regional, joining Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and Wake Forest. Other host schools include Arkansas, Florida, Houston, Kentucky, Long Beach State, Louisiana State, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, TCU and Texas Tech.

It is the 15th time since 1980 that Clemson hosts a regional and second year in a row. The Tigers will make their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in a row, 30th in the last 31 years and 42nd overall.



-per Clemson Athletics