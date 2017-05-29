Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/28)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a double (8), 2 RBI and 2 K's in a 9-5 win over Oakland. The Holly Hill native is batting .267 with 8 HR's and 22 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 in a 3-1 loss to Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .278 with 11 HR's and 30 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-1 with a K in a 5-3 loss to San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .277 with 4 HR's and 17 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in an 8-4 win over Philadelphia. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 3 K's in 4 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with an RBI in a 9-2 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .254 with 4 HR's and 10 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 9-5 loss to Daytona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 16.88 ERA and 5 K's in 2.2 innings.