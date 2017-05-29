Shelby Rogers wins 1st round match at the French Open

Shelby Rogers was back to her winning ways in Paris on Sunday as the Lowcountry native advanced to the 2nd round of the French Open picking up a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win Marina Erakovic.

Rogers, who advanced all the way to the Quarterfinals in this event last season had four aces and won 81 percent of her first serve points.

Rogers now moves on to face Cagla Buyukakcay who upset 22nd seed Mijana Lucic-Baroni on Sunday.