Stingrays drop Game 2 in Colorado, 3-2

The Colorado Eagles increased their Kelly Cup Finals series lead to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 2 on Sunday night at the Budweiser Event Center.



South Carolina tallies were scored by forward Steven McParland and defenseman Steve Weinstein in a losing effort, while goaltender Parker Milner started his 20th postseason game in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs and made 26 saves.





McParland struck for the first goal of the game to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead at 4:00 of the first period on a rebound off an initial shot by Joey Leach. Forward John Parker picked up the second assist on the tally, which was McParland’s sixth of the postseason and second of the series.



But two Eagles goals in the first five minutes of the second gave Colorado a 2-1 advantage. Matt Garbowsky tied the score with his third goal of the series at 3:34, while Sean Zimmerman gave the Eagles the lead just 1:03 later at 4:37.



The Stingrays tied things up at 2-2 in the final minute of the middle frame when Steve Weinstein scored from Derek Arnold and Cody Corbett at 19:09. Weinstein’s goal was his first of the postseason and came on the power play to knot up the score going into the third.



Colorado re-took the lead on a power play goal by forward Shawn St. Amant at 10:09 of the final frame and the lone goal of the period was enough to give the Eagles a win.



South Carolina outshot Colorado in the final period 12-5 but was unable to get the puck past Eagles’ goaltender Lukas Hafner to even the score. Hafter finished the contest with a total of 25 saves.



Colorado outshot the Stingrays in the game 29-27 and was 2-for-5 on the power play while South Carolina finished 1-for-4 on the man-advantage.



The series resumes after the teams travel east with Game 3 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m.



