TUNE IN NOW: Where in the Lowcountry to observe Memorial Day; New legislation in our state that could help students with special needs

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Manchester police continue their search for suspects in the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert

Officials say members of suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network may still be at large.

2. President Trump to observe Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetary

The ceremony begins at 11:00 and the President is also expected to speak. More at 5 a.m.

3. New legislation in our state that could help students with special needs

South Carolina students with disabilities may be able to graduate with an "employability credential" that showcases their abilities under a new law designed to personalize students' path to success beyond high school. More at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.