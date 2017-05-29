Memorial Day events being held in the Lowcountry

Today we recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Declared a national holiday in 1971, Memorial Day honors all military members who died in service.

Here's a list of events being held around the Lowcountry Monday:

Memorial Day Concert - Piccolo Spoleto

Former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr. narrates the Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland as part of this year's Memorial Day Band Concert. Featuring the Charleston and Columbia Community Bands, the show features marches and Broadway show tunes, concluding with a musical tribute to each of the Armed Forces. The show will be at Marion Square at 3 p.m. No ticket or reservation is needed.

Nancy D. Hawk Memorial Day Concert presents Songs of Peace - Piccolo Spoleto

Wilfred Delphin (piano), Ivan Griffin (bass-baritone), Dara Rahming (soprano), and D’Jaris Whipper-Lewis (mezzo-soprano) accompanied by the Ensemble of St. Clare at Mepkin Abbey in a concert program that will uplift and inspire. Enjoy the perfect clarifying accoustic of the Abbey church followed by a reception under the shady oaks overlooking the Cooper River. The event will be held at Mepkin Abbey at 4 p.m.

Set for Riverfront Park Monday at 4 p.m., Budweiser’s first-ever “Salute to Service” concert will feature a star-studded line-up of country artists, including Lee Brice, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize and Dalton and the Sheriffs. Tickets are available for $30.

The current wars in Iraq & Afghanistan will be the focus of two free showings of the critically-acclaimed stage production, “Letters Home” onboard the USS Yorktown. According to the Patriots Point website, 90-minute performances will start at 2 p.m and 7 p.m. inside the Smokey Stover Theater.

You have one more chance to see a traveling exhibit honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. The "Never Forget" Mobile Exhibit honors the nearly three thousand victims. It's parked at the North Charleston Fire Museum at Tanger Outlets. The mobile museum features artifacts from the World Trade Center, a documentary video, recordings of first-responder radio transmissions and more. It's free and also includes tours led by New York firefighters. It opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

The Riverdogs play the West Virginia Power at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park Monday. Man's best friend gets in free and their humans can enjoy $1 beers and $1 hotdogs courtesy of courtesy of Busch Beer. Gates open at 6:00pm and game time is 7:05pm.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.