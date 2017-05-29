Quantcast

2 injured in North Charleston shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

2 injured in North Charleston shooting

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Two people were injured in an early-morning shooting, Charleston County dispatchers say. 

Officers were called to an incident at the Alston Arms Apartments around 1:30 a.m. 

Dispatchers say they cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly