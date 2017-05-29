Man, woman injured in shooting say armed men demanded money

The door officials say was shot through Monday morning. (Source: WCSC)

A man and woman were injured after armed men showed up to their door and asked for money, they say.

Officers were called to the Alston Arms Apartments near Midland Park Road shortly before 2 a.m. Monday to find a man suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh and a woman with a minor graze to her forearm.

The victims say they heard a knock at their front door and the man opened it to see three men dressed in black. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns and demanded money, according to the victims.

The man shut the front door before the suspects could make entry, but one of the suspects fired a single shot through the front door, injuring the victims.

The group ran in an unknown direction, officials say.

