Four Lowcountry Chipotle restaurants affected in hacking incident

Chipotle's investigation into hacking that affected customer payments revealed malware that reads the magnetic stripe of the card at the point of sale. (Source: Chipotle)

If you visited a Chipotle in Charleston County this past March or April, you may want to check your bank account.

An investigation found that malware read information from the magnetic stripes of payment cards as they were routed through point-of-sale devices at some Chipotle Mexican Grill locations March 24 through April 18.

The company reports that not all locations were affected and that specific time frames vary according to location.

Four locations in the Lowcountry were affected in the hacking: the one on King Street, two in North Charleston and one in Mount Pleasant.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft or have reason to believe your personal information has been misused, you should immediately contact the Federal Trade Commission and/or the state Attorney General’s office, according to the company. They've provided information on ways to protect yourself.

Affected Lowcountry locations and time frames:

Address Dates 7398 Rivers Ave., Suite 102, North Charleston 3/26/2017–4/18/2017 4953 Centre Pointe Dr., North Charleston 3/27/2017–4/18/2017 1509 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant 3/27/2017–4/18/2017 374 King Street, Charleston 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

