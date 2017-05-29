Charleston to have public bike share program

Charleston will have access to 250 bicycles to provide alternate means to travel.

Gotcha Bike will launch the first official Charleston bike share program, Holy Spokes, on Tuesday. The bikes will be open to the public.

Holy Spokes will have 27 corrals placed throughout the Lowcountry.

This service is expected to inspire healthy exercise and help relieve some of the city's traffic and parking issues, according to a news release.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at MUSC Urban Farm at 40 Bee St. in Charleston.

