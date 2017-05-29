LIVE VIDEO: Crews responding to boat fire at Charleston City Marina

Quantcast

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: WCSC) (Source: WCSC)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a boat fire at the Charleston City Marina of Lockwood Boulevard, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Charleston Firefighters and EMS were called to the marina at 9:53 a.m. 

Witnesses say smoke can be seen as far as Glenn McConnel Parkway. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

