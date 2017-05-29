LIVE VIDEO: Crews responding to boat fire at Charleston City Marina

Crews are responding to a boat fire at the Charleston City Marina of Lockwood Boulevard, Charleston County dispatchers say.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for live footage.

Charleston Firefighters and EMS were called to the marina at 9:53 a.m.

Witnesses say smoke can be seen as far as Glenn McConnel Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.