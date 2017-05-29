VIDEO: Crews respond to boat fire, fuel spill at Ashley Marina

Multiple crews responded to a boat fire and fuel spill at the Ashley Marina off Lockwood Boulevard Friday morning.

Charleston Firefighters and EMS were called to the marina at 9:53 a.m., according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center.

Units with Charleston, North Charleston, Saint Andrews Fire Department, Charleston EMS and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene, Charleston City Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh said.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and reported a 32-foot recreational boat in the water near fuel docks was well-engulfed, he said. A second boat, a 50-foot recreational boat, and a portion of the dock, was also on fire.

The first boat sank at the dock because of the damage it sustained, Julazadeh said.

Witness tells me two boats caught fire this morning. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/8ydk33cNSu — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) May 29, 2017

Firefighters from the dock and Marine 101 were able to extinguish the fire and control damage to the immediate area, Julazadeh said.

Officials from the hazmat team and the Coast Guard have responded to assist with containing fuel spilled from the vehicles that caught fire.

@Live5News here's a picture of the Ashley Marina fire pic.twitter.com/ydXKbUn9TJ — Arthur dupuy (@Arthurdupuy1) May 29, 2017

Fire investigators have responded to the scene to assess damage.

No injuries were reported, Julazadeh said.

Smoke could be seen as far as Glenn McConnell Parkway.

