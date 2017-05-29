Clemson to face UNC Greensboro in NCAA tournament

The Clemson baseball team will host UNC Greensboro in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers (1-seed) and Spartans (4-seed) will play Friday at 7 pm at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Vanderbilt (2-seed) and St. John's (3-seed) are the other two teams in the four-team regional. The Commodores and Red Storm will play at noon Friday in Clemson.

The winner of Clemson's regional will play the winner of Oregon State's regional in the super regional round. The Beavers are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.