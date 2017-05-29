South Carolina fails to make NCAA tournament

Quantcast

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
The University of South Carolina baseball team failed to make the NCAA tournament. The field was released Monday afternoon.

The Gamecocks went 35-25 on the season with a 13-17 record in SEC play. South Carolina advanced to the semifinals of the SEC conference tournament before being ousted by LSU.

The Gamecocks were listed as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament.

