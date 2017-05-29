Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler crash closes part of Bohicket Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A crash involving an 18-wheeler has forced deputies to close part of Bohicket Road.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Bohicket Road from Kiawah is being detoured on Edenvale Drive to River Road.

Bohicket to Kiawah is open, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

