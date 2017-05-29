Group no longer trying to annex Ashley Hall Plantation into City of Charleston

A managing partner with Carolina Holdings Group says the company is no longer trying to annex its Ashley Hall Plantation property into the City of Charleston.

The annexation would have allowed more to be done with the property including a public park.

More than 250 residents singed a petition in April fighting develop on the historic site.

Carolina Holdings says they still plan to develop the property under the current zoning rules which allows them to build houses.

