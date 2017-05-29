Memorial Day Ceremony at Carolina Memorial Park honors the fallen

The American Legion Post 166 of Goose Creek held a Memorial Day Ceremony at Carolina Memorial Park.

They were remembering those who died serving our country.

The cemetery is located in North Charleston on Rivers Avenue.

Volunteers placed flags by the graves of 2,600 veterans laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park.

Navy Veteran Jim Kvam is the Post's 1st Vice Commander. He served in the Navy 27 and a half years.

"We try to get out to all the graves and remember all of our fallen veterans," Kvam said.

Navy Veteran Mick Potter served 22 years. His daughter Debbie Mullins has three sons currently in the armed forces.

"So many times they said we have Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day and this was the day that makes us remember the fallen that have scarified that have had the ultimate sacrifice for us," Mullins said.

Her father is in the Honor Guard providing funeral honors for fallen service members.

"I've escorted bodies...their is a hurt there," Potter said. There's not a doubt about that. It doesn't go away, they learn to cope with it over time."

Today's message from the speaker was not to forget the meaning of the holiday.

"People have a tendency to forget that if it wouldn't be for our fallen veterans and the ones that either fell during the battles or just served and have gone on that it wouldn't be possible for us to stand here today and be able to celebrate the services that we have and just enjoy life," Kvam said.

For some families who've lost loved ones who served, Memorial Day can be everyday.

