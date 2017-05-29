Memorial Day concert profits families of those who serve

Memorial Day has come to an end, but the money raised from the day’s Salute to Service concert will continue to support the families of those who serve.

Country artists poured into the Lowcountry to celebrate Memorial Day with their favorite country artists.

Lee Brice, Logan Mize, A Thousand Horses, and Dalton and the Sheriffs performed a Salute to Service Memorial Day concert in North Charleston, profiting our nation’s soldiers.

“To be a part of folds of honor being here today and supporting fallen soldier’s families is a pretty incredible thing,” the band A Thousand Horses said.

Folds of Honor is an organization that provides scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled veterans in our country. Their moto is ‘Honor Their Sacrifice, Educate Their Legacy’.

One of the men who help put on the concert has a deep rooted reason for wanting to honor those who serve, he was a prisoner in the Iranian hostage crisis.

“I was held for 444 days the first 30 days tired to a chair and not allowed to speak, and the next 400 days locked in a room. Little did I know eight individuals lost their life trying to come over and protect my freedom which is what the American flags represents and its Memorial Day and we should never forget those men and women. And I’ll never forget,” Rocky Sickman said.

For the chart topping band A thousand horses, they said it’s an honor to play for a concert that benefits those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“All our families were in the military, grandparents and what not growing up so it’s a huge part of be a part of it and celebrate why we’re able to sit here and be musicians and do this because of people who served our country,” band members said.

Each person who came out today had a different story to tell but it stems from patriotism.

“A way for us to give back and support our families of the armed services,” Concertgoer Julie Lee said.

All of the money made during the concert will profit Folds of Honor.

