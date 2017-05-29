RiverDogs edge Power 3-2

First baseman Isiah Gilliam slugged his fourth home run of the season and Donny Sands gave the RiverDogs the lead for good with a two-out double in the sixth as Charleston squeaked past the West Virginia Power, 3-2, on a Monday night Memorial Day contest in front of 3,745 at Joe Riley Park.

RiverDogs starter Jio Orozco (2-3, 5.83) set a new career-high as he threw six innings of two-run ball to pick up his second victory. With his former high school teammate behind the dish, the Tucson, Ariz. native struck out four and walked two to earn the win.

With the 20 games to play in the first half, the RiverDogs (26-24) sit 4.5 games back of first-place Greenville (30-19) in the Southern Division standings.

Charleston had their hands full facing Cam Vieaux (2-1, 1.81), the league leader in ERA heading into the evening, but got to him early. In the fourth inning, centerfielder Blake Rutherford hit a one-out single before Gilliam clubbed a big fly to right field that put the RiverDogs up 2-0.

West Virginia (22-25) tied the ball game in the sixth. First baseman Albert Baur hit a one-out single then advanced from a walk on designated hitter Carlos Munoz. Catcher Arden Pabst singled on a fly ball to left-center that was lost in the twilight by Rutherford, allowing Baur to score. Munoz became the second out as he was caught in a rundown on the same play. The Power tied the game on a single from right fielder Clark Eagan.

The RiverDogs regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Rutherford hit a bloop single to left and was brought in as the go ahead run by a RBI double from Sands.

It was the third time in the last five games that the RiverDogs pulled out a one-run victory.

Vieaux suffered his first loss of the season as the former Michigan State Spartan went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.



